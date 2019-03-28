Roopali’s owner booked in case over restaurant’s power of attorney

Shashendra Sundar Shetty, owner of Roopali restaurant on Fergusson College Road was booked by Pune police for cheating his relative. Shashendra, a resident of Sahdev Heights in Baner was also booked for forgery, wrongful restraint and criminal breach of trust.

Senior police inspector Dipak Lagad of Deccan police station has confirmed that a case has been registered against Shashendra Shetty.

The complaint in the matter was filed by Salil Sriram Shetty, 34, a management consultant. The 34-year-old complainant had submitted the complaint a year ago. In his complaint, Salil Shetty claims that the power of attorney of the restaurant was passed on to him in 2016. However, Shashendra Shetty prevented him from taking over the business.

A source from the Shetty family on condition of anonymity said, “Shashendra has photocopy of papers that claim that he is the rightful owner of the place.” There is also another case registered in April 2017, at Deccan police station about the family feud.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 14:23 IST