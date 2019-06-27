Palkhi a pan-India phenomenon, says Sadanand More

While the Pandharpur palkhi is an attraction in Maharashtra; people from southern states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka also participate in the procession in large numbers.

AC Ashok, who hails from Chennai, said, “Our group from Tamil Nadu joined the palkhi procession which commenced from Alandi.”

Another pilgrim, Raghunath Maharaj who also hails from Tamil Nadu, said, “A group of people from Tamil Nadu are participating in the palkhi number 30 in the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj palkhi procession. Also, many people from the southern states are joining the procession individually.”

Sadanand More, former Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan president and prominent author, said, “People tend to connect palkhi and lord Vitthal only to Maharashtra, but it is actually a pan-India phenomenon. People from various states participate in the palkhi procession.”

More said, “Social reformer justice Mahadev Ranade has written in one of his books that the dindi (a group of warkaris) of Sant Kabir use to come for the Pandharpur wari every year from Kashi. But since the last few years that dindi has stopped coming. But many dindis come from the southern states, mainly from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, to Pandharpur directly.”

Sandesh Bhandare, who has published a book on palkhi procession, said, “Bhagwat Dharma gives us a lesson on equality. The palkhi started in the 12th century and during that time there were no states. Different states were formed in the year 1960.”

“So, the Bhagwat Dharma has no physical boundaries. By considering that the Pandharpur wari and lord Vitthal both crossed boundaries and spread across the country,”

“Sant Namdev worked in Punjab. Even today, Vitthal’s ‘bhajans’ (devotional songs) are sung in many temples in the south,” he added.

Bhandare said, “My book on palkhi will be published in Kannada very soon.”

“Some of the warkaris from the southern state had called me when my book was published and told me about their experience while participating in the palkhi procession. A group from Chennai participates in the palkhi every year,” he added.

Political leader Arvind Shinde who participates in the palkhi procession every year said that people from many states participate in the procession.

“The horses which pull the chariot come from Karnataka every year,” he added.

