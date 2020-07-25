e-paper
Home / Pune News / Patient escapes Vishrantwadi quarantine facility in Pune, brought back

Patient escapes Vishrantwadi quarantine facility in Pune, brought back

The city control informed the night patrol of the crime branch wherein a constable was tasked to track the patient

pune Updated: Jul 25, 2020 16:50 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustan Times, Pune
The city control informed the night patrol of the crime branch wherein constable Imran Shaikh was tasked to track the patient.
The city control informed the night patrol of the crime branch wherein constable Imran Shaikh was tasked to track the patient.(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo/Representative Image)
         

A Covid-19 patient who escaped from a quarantine facility in Vishrantwadi on Thursday night was brought back to the centre by crime branch unit officials on Friday.

The patient, who had tested positive for the Sar-Cov-2 virus that causes coronavirus, had escaped from the Sant Dnyaneshwar Hostel, Vishrantwadi, that is converted into a quarantine facility. Police were unable to trace the patient as his mobile was switched off.

The city control informed the night patrol of the crime branch wherein constable Imran Shaikh was tasked to track the patient.

According to Shaikh, who’s search team included two constables, the patient had returned to his residence.

“We informed the Bhavani peth regional ward office and requested for an ambulance to take the patient back to the Covid-19 centre. We followed the safety norms of social distancing, wore face masks and used sanitisers while bringing the patient back to the centre,” said Shaikh.

Additional commissioner ( Crime ) Ashok Morale said, “ The crime branch team received information from the health authorities about the patient who escaped from the quarantine centre. Accordingly, the team got into action, traced the persons and convinced him to get readmitted to the quarantine facility.”

“The team followed all the guidelines of the health department and state government during the entire work. Citizens who are admitted to quarantine facilities must abide by the instructions of health authorities and refrain from such acts,” he said.

