Pawar taught the state how to form a government with less seats, says Thackeray in Pune

pune

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 17:15 IST

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday saying that it was the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar who taught the state how to form a government even when there are less seats.

Thackeray was speaking at the annual general meeting of the Vasantdada Sugar Institute (VSI) near Pune. Pawar was also present on the dais.

“Sharad Pawar has taught us how to raise farm productivity and also how to form a government with less number of MLAs in the legislative assembly,” said Thackeray while taunting the BJP.

“Yes, we also did it,” said Thackeray. His remarks were seen as a dig at BJP, which formed governments in Goa and other states even when the party did not have the majority in the Assembly.

The BJP and the Sena fought the October 21 assembly polls together, though their alliance collapsed after the latter walked out and joined hands with the Congress and the NCP.

The three parties, then, formed the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government by November-end. Pawar is considered to be the chief architect of the ruling alliance, the first such political arrangement at the state-level in Maharashtra’s history.

The programme at VSI also saw political detractors sharing bonhomie as NCP leader Ajit Pawar made changes in the seating arrangement ensuring that his once bête noire and BJP leader Harshawardhan Patil seating next to him. Sharad Pawar too asked Vijaysinh Mohite Patil to join him on the dais in first row and spent almost 20 minutes with him. Patil, a senior NCP leader, had shared the stage with prime minister Narendra Modi during the Lok Sabha elections when his son Ranjitsinh joined the BJP.

When asked, Mohite Patil said that the discussion between him and Pawar was “generic” and there were no political talks. Patil too denied any political discussion between him and Ajit Pawar. “Since there was a seat vacant between the both of us, Ajit Pawar changed the arrangement,” said Patil.