PCMC launches ‘festival of future’ for startups, industrialists, residents

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 20:52 IST

In order to boost startup-related initiatives for youth, residents, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is organising a ‘Festival of Future’ on February 28 and 29 where startups will be promoted and industrialists will guide budding entrepreneurs. It will be held at Auto Cluster Exhibition Centre

The idea behind the event is to encourage the “entrepreneurial aspirations” of Pimpri-Chinchwad residents and to make it the “most inclusive powerhouse of the nation and best liveable city of the country by 2030”, according to Shravan Hardikar, municipal commissioner, PCMC

“It is for the first time that PCMC is conducting such an event on a large scale. In the years to come, the PCMC envisions a holistic and fully developed startup ecosystem driving economic growth of the region. We will boost and support it with a number of initiatives, one being the proposed startup event,” said Hardikar.

The Festival of Future will comprise a hackathon, pitchfest, startup exhibit showcasing the top 20 innovative startups of PCMC from sectors such as auto/ICT/industry 4.0/ and agriculture, and sessions with industrialists, Hardikar said. Several initiatives and activities like future skills, future health and cities of future will be held throughout February.

The proposed startup event will four highlights: PCMC Citizen Hackathon — engaging residents to think innovatively and propose solutions to the city’s problems, PCMC Startup Pitchfest — to provide startups a platform enabling access to investments, POCs, corporates and government, PCMC Speaker series — to educate the youth on entrepreneurship and PCMC Startup showcase — to highlight and showcase innovative startups.

“These initiatives will contribute in driving the future economic growth and improving quality of life,” Hardikar said.

The fest will also have a speaker series comprising successful entrepreneurs, investors, or VCs to educate the youth of PCMC.

Hardikar added that PCMC will be inviting various government agencies, municipal commissioners and representatives of other corporations, CEOs of smart cities, as well as stakeholders from government infrastructure companies to this festival.

“It has been our aspiration to make Pimpri-Chinchwad a sought after startup destination in the country. Through the festival, we aim to provide opportunities and a platform for existing startups to meet potential customers and investors. We expect at least 1,000 people from Pimpri-Chinchwad and the corporate, investor, startup community to take part in the festival,” Hardikar added.