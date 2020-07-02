e-paper
PCMC records highest number of fresh cases in a single day, 314, on Thursday

PCMC records highest number of fresh cases in a single day, 314, on Thursday

pune Updated: Jul 02, 2020 22:32 IST
Pimpri-Chinchwad on Thursday registered the highest number of positive Covid-19 cases at 314.

The twin township has been reporting more than 100 cases since the past three days. As of Thursday till 7:30pm, there are a total of 3,544 Covid-19 cases in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). At least, 2,154 have been cured while 1,364 are still undergoing treatment. A total of 47 people have died due to Covid.

“The number of positive patients are increasing as we are conducting 500-600 tests daily. The number is expected to rise as we will be starting rapid antigen detection tests,” said Dr Pavan Salve, additional health and medical officer, PCMC.

One lakh rapid antigen detection kit will be available with the PCMC health department from Friday.

“The kit will play a big role in putting brakes on the spread of Covid-19 as we will get results in 30 minutes which will speed up our testing process,” said Usha Dhore, mayor, PCMC.

In Pune, rapid antigen detection tests were conducted on Wednesday at Naidu Hospital. On the first day, the tests were conducted on 25 people out of which four tested positive.

With rising cases, civic authorities have appealed to people to follow guidelines to minimise the risk of Covid-19 infection. Shopkeepers should encourage the use of contactless transactions/cashless payments wherever possible and should emphasise that not more than five people will be present at one time.

