PCMC’s hi-tech school to get Rs.3 crore from actress Rekha’s MP fund

The powers given to nominated members of the Rajya Sabha to spend their MP Local Area Development Fund (MPLAD) in any part of the country was how a municipal school project benefitted with Rs.3 crore funding from actress and MP Rekha.

Last week, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) announced that veteran Bollywood actress Rekha had decided to donate Rs.3.03 crore for the construction of the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj School in Kasarwadi.

While the actress’s manager Farzana confirmed the funding to Hindustan Times, NCP’s Kasarwadi corporator Shyam Lande said the civic body had approached Rekha over the past few years for funding. “Later, I approached the Member of Parliament again and she agreed to donate the money,” Lande said.

The funds would be utilised for the reconstruction of the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj School at Kasarwadi which is estimated to cost Rs.14 crore. The new structure will have five floors with an advanced computer laboratory on each floor.

Lande said, Rekha has given directions to the Mumbai collectorate, which in turn has forwarded her advisory on the donation to the Pune collectorate.

“According to Pune district collectorate, we need separate bank accounts for this purpose. We will complete all legal procedures within the next four to five days, and only then will we get the funds from the MP. Till date, we have submitted all required documents with copies of the design and estimated cost,” said Lande.

Standing committee chairperson Seema Salve said the school will extend till Class 10. According to PCMC officials, this will be the first high tech English medium civic school in the PCMC area, run by civic body.

In November 2017, Rekha had given Rs.2.5 crore from her MPLAD funds to Rae Bareli, the parliamentary constituency of Congress president Sonia Gandhi. That amount was being used for the construction of roads, supply of water and putting up of new transformers for better electricity supply.

Rekha was nominated as member of the Upper House in April 2012 by the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) II regime. Her tenure as Rajya Sabha member expires on April 26, 2018.