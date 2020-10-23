e-paper
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run incident in Phursungi

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run incident in Phursungi

The deceased was identified as Dattatray Bhagwan Marwal, a resident of Bhekrainagar in Phursungi, Haveli

pune Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 16:11 IST
While the victim was crossing the road, an unidentified vehicle which was crossing the toll plaza from Hadapsar and heading towards Saswad ran over him and fled the spot.
A man was killed in a hit-and-run while trying to cross the road divided by a toll plaza along Hadapsar-Saswad road in Pune.

While the incident took place on Tuesday evening, a case was registered on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Dattatray Bhagwan Marwal, a resident of Bhekrainagar in Phursungi, Haveli.

Marwal was returning from one end of the toll plaza along Hadapsar-Saswad road after buying something from a shop located on the other side of the stretch around 6pm on Tuesday. While he was crossing the road, an unidentified vehicle which was crossing the toll plaza from Hadapsar and heading towards Saswad ran over Marwal and fled the spot.

“We are looking for the accused and the unidentified vehicle,” said assistant inspector VB Bhabad of Hadapsar police station.

A complaint was lodged by Vishnu Pardeshi (51), a resident of Phursungi and relative of the deceased.

A case under Sections 279, 304(a) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Hadapsar police station.

