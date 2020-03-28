Pimpri-Chinchwad housing societies want to show the door to Covid-19

pune

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 23:43 IST

In wake of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Cooperative Housing Societies Federation (PCCHSF) has prepared an action plan to ensure that the 3,480 societies located in the twin towns are safe.

The federation has created a Covid-19 - Guidelines on Preventive Measures at Housing Society. This includes detailed instructi ons on social distancing, environmental cleaning and decontamination, management of travellers from corona affected areas both - domestic and international, staff management, personal hygiene and cough etiquette.

“We have been on the forefront to resolve issues faced by the housing societies. In order to contain the spread of Covid-19, the federation issued the guidelines and preventive measures to the office bearers of the housing societies. They have been instructed to use the guidelines for the well-being of the residents,” said K C Garg, secretary, PCCHSF.

Ever since the lockdown was announced, all the societies have secured their gates and no visitor is allowed inside. If a resident of the society is arriving from abroad, they must fill form and show their home quarantined stamp. Only then the resident will be allowed inside, said Garg.

Garg added, “We initiated the information only after speaking to Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) doctors, assistant commissioners. Most societies have shut the lifts and residents are taking the stairs instead. People are also limiting the use of doorbell and instead knocking on door. The security manning the gate are provided with sanitisers, masks and gloves.”

“No maids, gardener, delivery boys and guests are allowed inside the society. For buying essential commodities, we are requesting only one person per family to go out for a short period once a day and to write their name in a register. If it is an emergency, then the resident has to write its urgency and only then is he / she allowed to leave the society premises. We have also closed down all inhouse gymnasiums, children’s play area and swimming pools,” said Garg.

The federation is now trying to find ways for vegetables and perishable goods to be delivered at the gate.