Pimpri-Chinchwad New Township Development Authority approves budget of Rs 679.89 crore

Pimpri-Chinchwad New Township Development Authority (PCNTDA) in its 2019-20 budget approved Rs 679.89 crore with a surplus amount of Rs 5.27 crore on Tuesday. PCNTDA chief executive officer Satish Khadke presented the budget to president Sadashiv Khade.

Last year PCNTDA tabled a budget of Rs 463 crore. Speaking about the increase in the budget amount, Satish Khadke, chief executive officer of PCNTDA, said,”The budget figure has increased this year as we have identified a few properties which we will purchase, this will help to generate revenue. We have also decided to rent out some of properties to hospitals or for industrial and commercial purpose.”

This year, PCNTDA has proposed a housing project of Rs 325 crore for low income group, economical weaker section of society and residential township at sector 6,12,30,32.

Sadashiv Dadasaheb Khade, chairman of PCNTDA, said, “Out of the proposed 14,500 affordable houses, we have already issued a work order of 5,000 houses and the remaining will be finalised soon. The foundation stone-laying ceremony will take place in the first week of February and we have approached Devendra Fadnavis, chief minister of Maharashtra, to be the guest of honour. We have decided to complete the project within the next three years.”

PCNTDA to charge Rs 32 lakh for affordable housing project

The Pimpri-Chinchwad New Township Development Authority (PCNTDA) has decided to undertake a housing project under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in 2019-20. Under this project 14,500 houses will be allotted to people from low income groups and economical weaker sections of society

Explaining the details about the housing project Sadashiv Khade, chairman PCNDTA informed that the project will be constructed in sector 6,12,30 and 32. He said “We have decided to build houses specifically for low income group. As of now we have released the work order of 5,000 houses and the remaining work order will be released soon.The township will have facilities like playground,hospital and market.”

Satish Khadke, chief executive officer of PCNTDA, said, “PCNTDA has decided to charge Rs 32 lakh per a 60 square metre house for people of the low income group. Rs 9.90 lakh will be chared for a 30 square metre house for the economical weaker section of the society. The central government will provide subsidy of Rs 2.5 lakh for each beneficiary.”

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 16:48 IST