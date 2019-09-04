PMC appoints Gujarat-based company as consultant for TP schemes

pune

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has finally been able to appoint a consultant for executing the three town planning (TP) schemes at Uruli Devachi and Phursungi, which were proposed in December 2018.

The standing committee of the PMC on Wednesday appointed Gujarat-based Design Point Consultant Pvt Limited as the consultant. Standing Committee chairman Sunil Kamble, said, “A total of five firms showed interest in becoming the consultant for PMC’s town planning schemes. As this company quoted less fees and agreed to all the terms and condition, the standing committee appointed them by paying Rs98.30 lakh as the consultant fee.”

Earlier, the PMC had decided to appoint Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) as the consultant for executing the TP schemes in January and the then, PMRDA commissioner Kiran Gitte set up a model to do consultancy work for other civic bodies to execute TP schemes. The model would help PMRDA earn revenue as well give expertise to local bodies. However, newly appointed metropolitan commissioner Vikram Kumar is reluctant to do so and has denied to become a consultant for the PMC.

When the PMRDA refused, the PMC floated a tender in June and invited private experts to guide the PMC in executing the TP schemes.

Proposed town planning schemes/area in hectares

Uruli Devachi/108.508

Phursungi 1/262.263/17.46

Phursungi 2/302.262

