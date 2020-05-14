e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 14, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / PMC braces for austerity plan in light of lockdown

PMC braces for austerity plan in light of lockdown

pune Updated: May 14, 2020 20:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Against the background of Covid-19, the Pune municipal commissioner has instructed the civic body to prepare a plan for austerity measures in view of the reduction in income because of the lockdown.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been asked to restrict expenditure on unnecessary items and new schemes, PMC officials, requesting anonymity, said.

The state government recently issued letters to all municipal corporations and warned them to review the budget. According to officials all municipal corporations have been asked to review the ongoing schemes and postpone or scrap the schemes that are not important.

Hemant Rasane, PMC standing committee chairman said, “Due to Covid-19, a different situation has been created. It is just the beginning of the financial year and we are observing the situation closely. I have instructed the department heads to give details regarding their expenditure related to Covid-19. If necessary, we will postpone or scrap the schemes.”

Municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said that it is expected that all the government agencies will get less revenue. By considering the income side in future, the expenditure should also be managed.

top news
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
‘One nation one ration card’ in Centre’s relief package for migrants
‘One nation one ration card’ in Centre’s relief package for migrants
Vande Bharat-II: Air India to operate flights to 31 countries from May 16
Vande Bharat-II: Air India to operate flights to 31 countries from May 16
Nirav Modi cites rats, insects in Mumbai jail to avoid extradition
Nirav Modi cites rats, insects in Mumbai jail to avoid extradition
Opening for India for 8 years: Dhawan’s reply to Rohit, Warner
Opening for India for 8 years: Dhawan’s reply to Rohit, Warner
Tesla owner locks carjacker inside vehicle using remote app to help cops nab him
Tesla owner locks carjacker inside vehicle using remote app to help cops nab him
On The Record: Justice Abhay Thipsay (retd) on advising Nirav Modi’s lawyers
On The Record: Justice Abhay Thipsay (retd) on advising Nirav Modi’s lawyers
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Nirmala SitharamanDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In