PMC checks rubble dumping on Ram Nadi riverside

The Pune Municipal Corporation on Saturday has taken steps to check rubble dumping on the Ram Nadi riverside. It has dug up ground on one side of the riverside and placed huge mounds of mud on another to prevent trucks from reaching the spot. The action was taken after PMC was alerted by a citizen.

Rajiv Ghotge, a resident of Aloma County on the Aundh-Baner road, was aghast to see truckloads of rubble being dumped on the Ram Nadi riverside on Saturday. The dumping of rubble had stopped since the past six months as residents and environmentalists protested against the dumping in the area.

“I saw three trucks loaded with rubble going towards the riverside. I have lodged a complaint with the authorities concerned,” said Ghotge.

“We have been protesting against rubble dumping since a year. Previously, there have been such incidents and we have complained about the same to the authorities,” he added.

Sandeep Kadam, Aundh ward officer, said, “I have received a complaint and have sent the staff to check the same.”

Aarti Mhaiskar, a resident of Aundh, reached the spot, but the trucks had dumped the rubble and gone by that time.

“There is another way to reach the riverside. But today (Saturday), PMC dug the ground here so the trucks will not be able come to the riverside,” said Mhaiskar.

