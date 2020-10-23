PMC clarifies the sale of amenity space proposal after residents protest

pune

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 16:49 IST

Pune: Pune municipal commissioner, Vikram Kumar, on Thursday, clarified that a proposal to “sell” amenity spaces in the city is still under consideration.

“The idea is not to sell the amenity spaces, but to give it on lease for the development of amenities,” said Kumar, adding, “Every Punekar should get these amenities, but PMC can only develop few, hence, the proposal to invite the private sector to build and create better amenities, as they have been created in the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).”

He said reservations will not be touched and not all amenity spaces are been looked at.

The proposal planned by Estate and Land records department suggests that 118 plots have been identified in the first phase of this plan.

“We have suggested the idea of leasing the amenity spaces for a private-public partnership. The proposal has been sent to city engineer for discussions and to reform the plan further,” said Rajendra Muthe, deputy commissioner, Estate and Land records department, PMC.

Several residents have taken to social media to object to the proposal.

“Amenity spaces are the property of citizens, paid for when we buy flats. The builder gives an area to the PMC to make the life of citizens good in the area. We also pay hefty taxes to help PMC develop and manage the area. It’s not their property and since it is public property, it should be discussed publically before taking any call. We object to this proposal,” said Vaishali Patkar, member, Citizens For Area Sabha.

Citizens For Area Sabha has written to the office of the chief minister of Maharashtra (Uddhav Thackeray), stating that Pune Municipal Corporation is planning to sell reserved amenity spaces, thereby depriving citizens their legal rights of access to several civic amenities.

The petition reads “Amenity spaces are public property and are meant for creating public infrastructure for citizens. Pune needs more amenity spaces for various essential utilities and amenities to be built by the PMC and Government authorities for the development of the area, providing required infrastructure, and for the welfare and healthcare of citizens.

“Under the PMC - Pune Development Control rules Sec 15.4.1 Development of Amenity Spaces - the amenity spaces are to be utilised for playgrounds, gardens, parks, yoga meditation parks, primary school, high school, dispensary, fire brigade, police station, post office, electric substation, parking and like other services,” said Patkar.

According to Vivek Velankar, RTI activist, “I have submitted a proposal to the PMC for alternatives for financing the city. There is no need to propose sale of amenity spaces, or of giving concessions on property taxes, instead PMC should work on getting the dues from property arrears of Rs 1,200 crore from 500 people who are above in the bracket of Rs 1 crore and above.”