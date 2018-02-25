PMC general body gives nod for optical fibre duct

The general body of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has given its nod to the optical fibre duct policy and is forming a separate department for it.

The Pune municipal commissioner Kunal Kumar had earlier put the proposal in front of the general body for its approval, which all parties had previously approved.

As the PMC is planning to dig almost 1,700 km under the 24x7 water supply scheme, the PMC is using this opportunity to construct the ducts for laying optical fibre cables as well. This will help in minimising expenditure by a large margin.

The PMC has allotted the work to the same agencies working on the 24x7 water scheme to improve coordination between both the projects.

The municipal commissioner has asked for the permission to form a dedicated department for monitoring the work as they would be able to handle it well.

The commissioner claimed that this would be a new department which will provide good revenue to the PMC in the future. Even as many technicalities are involved in it, the department would handle it with expert civilian manpower.