PMC identifies 69 micro-clusters as containment zones

pune

Updated: May 05, 2020 16:29 IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has now moved from containment zones to micro-clusters. The civic body has so far identified 69 areas as micro containment zones, or clusters, in Pune as of May 4, said officials.

The PMC has imposed lockdown restrictions in these areas only while easing curbs in rest of Pune as the third phase of the lockdown came into effect Monday.

According to Pune municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad, restrictions have been retained in areas where maximum Covid-19 cases are reported.

“Pune’s total area is 310 sq km and only 10 sq km area has been declared as micro containment zones or micro-clusters. These areas are mainly slums and high density areas where high numbers of Covid-19 cases are reported,” said Gaikwad.

The earlier order of the PMC had declared the whole of Pune as a containment zone till May 3. Now the restrictions have become area specific. “Covid-19 cases are mainly emerging from these micro clusters. Considering this, the civic body will concentrate more on the 69 areas and make efforts to control situation there. For the rest 97 per cent of the city, some relaxations have been given,’ said Gaikwad.

From containment zones to micro clusters

Restrictions in micro containment clusters

- Police will seal the newly announced micro containment zones

-No entry or exit for residents in this zone

-Fixed time window for essential commodities

-No pass needed for vehicles carrying milk, vegetables, medicines and groceries

In other areas of city

-No public transport

- Timings for shops selling essential items is 10am to 7pm

-Only 5 non-essential commodity shops will remain open. Which shops, and time, yet to be decided

-No pillion riders on two-wheeler

-Infrastructure related work can resume

- Construction activity can resume if the workers reside on site

- E-commerce allowed to carry out home delivery

Micro containment zones in Pune

Kasba Vishrambaug Wada ward- Mangalwar peth (Junna bazaar), Parvati Darshan, Parvati chawl slum, Dandekar bridge slum, Dattawadi, Indiranagar, slum near Neelam talkies, Kasba peth, Nana peth, Bhavani peth

Kondhwa Yeolewadi ward- Kondwa Budruk, Kakade Wasti, Naughting Hill Society, Undri, Holewasti, Katraj, Sukhsagarnagar, Amba Mata temple

Kothrud Bavdhan ward- Kothrud Shivtara building, Chandragupta Society area

Dhole Patil ward- Pune Station, Tadiwala road, Ghorpadi, Vikasnagar

Shivajinagar-Ghole road ward- Shivajinagar Railway Station slum, Narveer Tanaji Wadi, Kamgaar Ayukt, Congress Bhavan

Dhankawadi -Sahakarnagar ward-Parvati, Taljai slum, Shivdarshan, Dhankawadi, Gulabnagar, Chaitanyanagar, Ambegaon Khurda, Jambulwadi Sai Samruddhi area

Ahmednagar road ward- Wadgaon sheri, Ramnagar, Tempo chowk, Lohegaon, Kalwad vasti

Bibvewadi ward-Gultekadi, Dias plot, Ambedkarnagar - Market yard, Meenati Thackeraynagar, Upper Indiranagar, Bibvewadi survey number 650, Seventh Day Adventists Mission area, Premnagar slum

Yerawada-Dhanori ward- Yerawada, Gandhinagar, Tadigutta, Nagpur chawl, Alandi road, Indiranagar, Phulenagar, Kalas-Jadhav vasti

Wanowrie-Ramtekdi ward- Hadapsar, Ramnagar, Ramtekdi, Gosavi vasti, Vaiduwadi, Sayyadnagar, Gulam Alinagar, Kondhwa Khurda, Shivnerinagar, Bhagodayanagar, Tamboli Bazar, Mithanagar, Wanworie SRPF