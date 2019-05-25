PMC’s stormdrain cleaning gets Pune monsoon ready

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has begun its pre-monsoon cleaning on May 21, clearing stormwater drainage lines and nullahs.

The civic body began work at Baner and Balewadi. The stormwater drainage cleaning staff have been equipped with excavators, spades, baskets and other relevant equipment in order to remove the sludge from the bottom of the drains.

“We plan on clearing out the stormwater drains well in advance, especially those situated in low lying areas such as Harris bridge, so as to avoid any possible flood like situation. Despite this, we have prepared four schools that will act as temporary shelters from June 1, in case of an emergency. On call staff will be present in three shifts, should the need arise,” said Sandeep Kadam, ward officer, Aundh.

According to a statement released by the PMC, 95 per cent of nullahs have been cleaned while 40 per cent of stormwater line and chambers have been cleared, in all four zones of the city.

Nullah cleaning work is currently underway at Panchavati and Baner highway. Rasta peth has begun cleaning the stormwater drainage lines. While in Bavdhan, two excavator’s were in use to clean the nullah.

“We are removing obstacles that will block the flow path of water, and are making sure that the drainage lines are clear of unwanted garbage so that everything needed is in place to ensure that the rainwater flows into the drainage chambers,” said Jayant Bhosekar, deputy commissioner, PMC.

First Published: May 25, 2019 16:43 IST