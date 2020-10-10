PMC takes action against restaurants for not following Covid guidelines in Pune

pune

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 17:12 IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has begun taking action against hotels and bars who are not following Covid-19 guidelines issued by the state government. The PMC recovered a total fine of ₹30,500 in fine. Of the total fine, ₹12,500.

Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said, “Hotels, bars and other business activities have reopened just to give a push for the economic activity. Though the economic activity has started, health is a priority, and if needed administration would take strong action and there will be no compromise with health issues on the background of Covid-19.”

The divisional commissioner also formed teams to inspect hotels and bars.

As instructed by the divisional commissioner, ward offices have begun the drive in the city.

Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar ward office took out a drive on Satara Road on Thursday and recovered a fine of ₹12,500.

The PMC issued a press release which stated, “Action has been taken against Hotel Saurabh, Basuri, Navratna, Abhi Kitchen and Jagat Bhari Kolhapuri. The PMC fined ₹2,500 each hotel and warned to take necessary steps.”

Meanwhile, the PMC also recovered ₹18,000 from the citizens who are not using face masks. Action against face masks has been taken by the Shivajinagar Ghole road ward office.