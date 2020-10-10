e-paper
Home / Pune News / PMC takes action against restaurants for not following Covid guidelines in Pune

PMC takes action against restaurants for not following Covid guidelines in Pune

The divisional commissioner also formed teams to inspect hotels and bars

pune Updated: Oct 10, 2020 17:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar ward office took out a drive on Satara Road on Thursday and recovered a fine of ₹12,500.
Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar ward office took out a drive on Satara Road on Thursday and recovered a fine of ₹12,500.(HT PHOTO)
         

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has begun taking action against hotels and bars who are not following Covid-19 guidelines issued by the state government. The PMC recovered a total fine of ₹30,500 in fine. Of the total fine, ₹12,500.

Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said, “Hotels, bars and other business activities have reopened just to give a push for the economic activity. Though the economic activity has started, health is a priority, and if needed administration would take strong action and there will be no compromise with health issues on the background of Covid-19.”

The divisional commissioner also formed teams to inspect hotels and bars.

As instructed by the divisional commissioner, ward offices have begun the drive in the city.

Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar ward office took out a drive on Satara Road on Thursday and recovered a fine of ₹12,500.

The PMC issued a press release which stated, “Action has been taken against Hotel Saurabh, Basuri, Navratna, Abhi Kitchen and Jagat Bhari Kolhapuri. The PMC fined ₹2,500 each hotel and warned to take necessary steps.”

Meanwhile, the PMC also recovered ₹18,000 from the citizens who are not using face masks. Action against face masks has been taken by the Shivajinagar Ghole road ward office.

