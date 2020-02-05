PMC to conduct structural audit of old buildings

pune

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 19:15 IST

The standing committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation has given its approval to appoint an agency for conducting the structural audit of 30 buildings owned by the civic body in the city.

PMC standing committee appointed KBP civil engineering to complete the structural audit at a cost of Rs 38 lakh. Many of these buildings are more than 30 years old. As per PMC norms, it is mandatory to conduct a structural audit for old buildings frequently.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said that the contractor will also suggest measures to strengthen these building.