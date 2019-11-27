PMC undertakes repair work of ‘blind spot’ that killed medical student in Pune

pune

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 22:01 IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) road department on Wednesday started repairing the road at the ‘blind spot’ where 25-year-old medical student Ekta Kothawade lost her life on Monday.

The traffic police had identified the 500-metre stretch as a ‘black spot’, where the road had sunk by an inch. A ‘black spot’ is a section of the road where accidents regularly take place and its identification enables police and commuters to be aware of the dangers when traversing those routes.

“I have instructed our officials to immediately start repair work at the spot and accordingly cement pavement blocks were removed on Wednesday and the entire stretch has been covered with tar. The road has been levelled and our engineers will be regularly checking the spot. If they find any problem with the road level, potholes or any other issue, it will be repaired immediately,” said Aniruddha Pawaskar, head, PMC road department.

Ekta Kothawade, who was a medical student of the Tilak Ayurveda Mahavidyala in Rasta peth, was going to Katraj Dairy for her thesis work. She lost balance of her two-wheeler due to the blind spot near Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park entrance gate and was hit by a tempo, killing her on the spot.

Local shop owners and residents claim that motorists often tend to lose their balance at this spot due to the bad condition of the road.

After the PMC started the repair work, a local resident Kiran Pisal, said, “PMC is undertaking repair work just to cool down the situation. Multiple potholes and uneven stretches are present on the stretch from Balajinagar chowk to Katraj chowk. They should undertake a complete inspection of the road carefully repair the entire stretch.”