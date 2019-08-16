PMPML adds 150 new buses to its fleet on Independence Day

pune

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) inducted 100 buses and 50 electric and compressed natural gas (CNG) variants under the smart e-bus project of the Pune Smart City Development Corporation limited (PSCDCL) on August 15.

Chandrakant Patil, Pune guardian minister, who was present at the inauguration, said, “To make the public transport smooth, Pune Smart City is implementing a viable smart e-bus project. The efforts will help in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of making 100 cities smart in the country. ”

At least 150 electric buses are being procured in the first phase under the smart e-bus project, including 25 non-BRT (bus rapid transport) AC electric buses, and 125 BRT-AC electric buses. In the first phase, 25 smart e-buses were purchased.

Rajendra Jagtap , chief executive officer, PSCDCL said, “Every citizen should take advantage of the facility. The smart e-bus is equipped with modern technology. The buses will help people use public transport more often. The project has been implemented in accordance with smart mobility and will help get rid of the hassles that a resident faces while travelling in a normal PMPML bus.”

The plus points

-Positive impact on pollution: zero emission helps clean environment

-No sound pollution, no vibrations, no jerks

-No breakdown, no trip cancellation

-Great response and increasing demand from public

-Air-conditioned bus at regular charges

-Digital route board helps passengers take correct bus

