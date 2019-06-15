PMPML’s ridership nosedives; lowest in 3 years

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has witnessed a decline in passengers footfall in the year 2018-19 as compared to the previous year, despite adding 258 buses to its existing fleet.

The total number of passengers who used PMPML services in 2018-19 is 10,34,000 which is 55,208 less as compared 2017-18.

In 2017-18 at least 10, 89,208 passengers used the PMPML bus service.

Nayana Gunde, PMPML chairperson, said, “Old buses in our existing fleet are one of the key reasons for the decline in passengers using PMPML buses. Also, because of some reasons, we have to cancel our trips. As the frequency of buses reduces, citizens chose other means of transport.”

According to Gunde, the rise in transport options has also had a serious impact on PMPML.

She said, “Exponential rise in the acceptance of the Ola and Uber has eaten up a lot of space of our department as it provides last mile connectivity.

“The availability of those services is more than the PMPML buses. Last year alone, at least 30,000 Ola-Uber vehicles were added in the city,” added Gunde.

“Besides, we need to work on improving the conditions of our buses to ensure that we manage to provide a comfortable ride to residents, currently, an area which we are lacking in a considerable manner,” added Gunde.

Justifying the decline in numbers, Gunde said, “The 258 new buses that are added are either midi buses or the smaller nine-metre-long buses, with lesser passenger capacity. Once the new 12 metre buses are introduced in the fleet, this problem will be resolved.”

Meanwhile, by November 2019, PMPML is likely to induct as many as 525 buses to its existing fleet, out of which 125 will be electric buses and the remaining will be compressed natural gas (CNG) operated buses.

City commuters damning verdict: PMPML has failed

Sanjay Shitole, secretary, PMP Pravasi Manch, has refuted the claims of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) over its drop in ridership, saying “PMPML is finding an excuse rather than solving the problems”.

Nayana Gunde, PMPML chairperson, has said that the ridership has dipped due to poor maintenance of buses and presence of car-rental companies like Ola and Uber.

Shitole said, “Although Ola and Uber have their own customers, PMPML has a much wider base.”

“Besides, the residents are moving towards such private transporters because PMPML has failed to provide them equal facilities,” he added.

“There are many areas where even now PMPML has less frequency, although there is significant demand,” added Shitole.

“When the department lacks in such areas, it is quite natural of the commuters to move to another medium of transport,” he added.

Sujit Patwardhan, traffic activist and founder, Parisar, said, “Despite new buses being added to the fleet, the ridership of PMPML has remained stagnant and even dipped. This simply shows that the mere addition of new buses will not lead to an increase in ridership, or better services.”

Patwardhan added, “PMPML needs to focus on route rationalisation. A dynamic plan needs to be created for the deployment of buses as well as routes to match demand and supply. This will ensure that buses ply on all routes with an optimum factor.”

When confronted, Gunde said, “All these issues of less frequency of our buses will be resolved when new buses are added in our existing fleet.”

