PMRDA announces four more town planning schemes after Mhalunge Maan hi-tech city

After the successful launch of the first town planning scheme at Mhalunge Maan hi-tech city, the Pune metropolitan region development authority (PMRDA) has announced four more town planning schemes in the region.

The PMRDA has launched new town planning schemes at Vadachi Vadi, Autade and two schemes at Holkarwadi.

Kiran Gitte, PMRDA’s metropolitan commissioner published the intention for preparing four more town planning schemes at the following places and kept the maps open at its main office for inspection.

The town planning scheme is a win-win situation for land owners as well as for government authority, said Gitte. Land owners also get a share in the developed area and they need not move elsewhere. On the other side, the planning authority gets land free of cost for erecting basic amenities in the area with proper planning.

Gitte said, “The concept of town planning scheme originally emerged in Maharashtra. Though many other schemes were executed, this scheme was neglected by the state government. The Gujarat government executed it effectively. Now, again the Maharashtra government and the PMRDA have decided to execute the town planning schemes successfully.”

The PMRDA has already started execution of first town planning scheme at Mhalunge Maan with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis last week laying the foundation stone.

“Citizens and land owners have confidence in the town planning scheme and so PMRDA has decided to execute more town planning schemes in the region. Almost 40 town planning schemes have been planned around proposed Ring road,” said Gitte.

The Pune metropolitan region development authority, along with guardian minister Girish Bapat has already conducted meetings with the land owners in the areas. PMRDA has also put up maps in these villages for inspection and has discussed all aspects of the town planning schemes. After the successful launch of Mhalunge Maan town planning scheme, land owners from other areas have also started to give positive response.

The main purpose of announcing town planning schemes around proposed Ring Road is to get land free of cost for the proposed road. The PMRDA will get land free of cost for proposed Ring Road and the development around Ring Road would also be planned.

