PMRDA appoints consultant to execute Prime Minister Awas Yojana

pune

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 20:39 IST

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) appointed Rudrabhishek Enterprises Limited (REPL) as the consultant on Thursday to execute the Prime Minister Awas Yojana in the region under its jurisdiction.

REPL has to conduct the systematic end-to-end implementation of the project. It would work as the infrastructure consultancy firm. The agreement was signed by REPL general manager Prabhakar Kumar and PMRDA’s additional commissioner Pravin Kumar Deore.

The end-to-end implementation will include development of implementation portal so as to enable paperless online execution of the project; development of in-house management information system (MIS) and android application for project monitoring and beneficiary complaint redressal; demand generation through various publicity mediums; door to door validation of the beneficiaries for eligibility under scheme and document scrutiny; data compilation and data cleaning; preparation of detailed project report (DPR) of eligible beneficiaries; MIS entry and attachment of DPR beneficiaries on central MIS portal; issuing confirmation letter to the beneficiary; measuring drawing survey for the beneficiary plot; preparing, approving and distributing building plans and issuing a work order to beneficiaries.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 20:39 IST