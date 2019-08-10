Police, army, navy, air force, NDRF reach submerged village in Sangli

pune

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 16:33 IST

Thousands of stranded residents of flood-hit Sangalwadi, a village in Sangli district of Maharashtra, were rescued on Thursday by the joint efforts of Sangli police, army, navy, air force and Natural Disaster Response Force (NDRF), four days after the waters of Koyna river flooded the village.

While Suhail Sharma, superintendent of Sangli police, was instrumental in creating an access route to the village, the presence of the three forces and NDRF made the rescue possible.

The villagers and authorities were caught by surprise at the intensity of the flood. As the village was not affected in the 2005 floods, many villagers who had experienced the earlier floods could not gauge the intensity of present situation and failed to take precautionary measure.

“We should have acted better. People thought waters will not enter their homes,” said Makrand Narlekar, 29, who stayed with his paralysed father and mother.

“We managed to reach Sangalwadi village for the first time today. Yesterday, there was a woman who suffered a cardiac arrest. There were pregnant women and children. The joint efforts of three services, NDRF, police, locals and civil society have been successful. At least 72 hours more will be required to rescue everyone. I’m in touch with the district collector and has instructed medical officers to prepare small packets of generic medicines to be distributed among the affected,” said Major General Navneet Kumar, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Dakshin Maharashtra and Goa Sub-Area (DMGSA).

The number of people rescued from the village could not be ascertained. However, over 10,000 people have been rescued from Sangli in the past four days, according to army officials. NDRF officials claim to have rescued 8,000 people.

Sangalwadi village, which remained isolated for the maximum number of days, is located on one end of the Irwin bridge. The other end of the bridge connects the village to Haribag area of Sangli.

“We were aware of their plight. We had to consider the intensity of the situation in all the places in the district. This village might be probably 10 per cent of the total affected area. With shops and cattle in the village, residents could survive for a few days unlike other areas which were hit severely. We had tried to reach the village yesterday, but water current obstructed the army boats from going beyond the end of the bridge,” said Sharma.

Displaced and panicked villagers were gathering near the ferry point which was taking them to one end of the Irwin bridge.

“The water entered our houses on Tuesday. After four days, the army presence has finally started the rescue operations. The first ray of hope was when the police SP appeared in the village today,” said Rushikesh Akale, 23, a resident of Sutar plot area of Sangalwadi. Akale was one of the many villagers whose family members had gone ahead in the hope of catching a rescue boat ride while the rest remained behind.

“We have been living in this building for the past three days without water or food. We practically have only the clothes that we are wearing. Today, a helicopter dropped food packets and we got something to eat,” said Draupadi Shahji Gajage, 40, a resident of Jhasi colony of the village.

While Gajage and Akale were among the people who had to stay back in the village, the rescue teams rescued old women, children, people with medical conditions and pregnant women. The flood has caused varied intensities of issues for the people as well as animals in the marooned village.

“We have 10 dogs, including six 25-day-old puppies. The food ran out three days ago. Our family of 12 is moving around while the dogs have been shifted to an empty restaurant. We bought milk for Rs 150 per litre for the dogs. Our house is submerged till the roof,” said Mahesh Nivrutti Kamble, 38, a villager who owns an electronics shop in the city.

While army boats are waiting on one side of the walkable distance of the bridge, two navy boats were bringing people from the village to the bridge.

A small team of four navy officials were ferrying people in two Gemini boats brought by them. The team comprised Petty Officer Soham Veer, Leading Seaman Manjeet Singh, Leading Seaman Girish Jugal, and Seaman Mandeep Sagwan.

Many non-governmental organisations (NGOs) like the Boat Club also participated in rescue efforts.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 16:32 IST