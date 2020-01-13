Cong, NCP protest against BJP in Pune for comparing PM Modi and Shivaji Maharaj

pune

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 19:55 IST

The city unit of the Congress party on Monday filed a complaint at the Shivajinagar police station against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Jai Bhagwan Goyal and author of the book ‘Aaj ke Shivaji- Narendra Modi’.

The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) held protests across Maharashtra against the book by Goyal, stating that the comparison between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has hurt the sentiments of the people of the state.

“To protest against the repeated insult of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by the BJP, a statewide protest will be launched against the BJP,” said Maharshtra pradesh Congress commitee president and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat.

Thorat added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot be compared to Shivaji Maharaj. “PM Modi’s divisive politics; communal policies like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) and his autocratic nature of running the government, cannot be compared with the secular approach through which Swarajya was established by the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” Thorat said.

Congress party secretary Sangita Tiwari and Ramesh Iyyer submitted the police complaint in the city on Monday. NCP MP Vandana Chavan and city unit president and MLA Chetan Tupe led the agitations against BJP near Lal Mahal chowk.

Chavan said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj tied all sections of the society together and the BJP needs to learn this lesson from Shivaji Maharaj.

Tupe said that the BJP published the book intentionally. “We are hoping that Prime Minister would himself feel ashamed about the comparison being made in the book and ban the book.”

The Congress party issued a press release stating that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a source of inspiration for Maharashtra. “The BJP, which was seeking votes in the name of the Chhatrapati, is now comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to him through the book Aaj Ka Shivaji: Narendra Modi,” the statement read.