PCMC police register 28 cases of illegal construction

pune

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 16:32 IST

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police registered 28 cases against illegal constructions in the Wakad area on Thursday.

Among the 28 cases, 11 are registered at Wakad police station, two at MIDC Bhosari police station, one at Chinchwad and 14 at Pimpri police station.

In all the cases, the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, 1949, has been invoked.

In the cases registered at Wakad police station, the complaints were lodged by Nitin Nimbalkar, deputy engineer of encroachment and illegal construction removal department of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

In the case registered at Chinchwad, a complaint was lodged by SS Bhujbal, deputy engineer at Pimpri-Chinchwad New Town Development Authority (PCNTDA).

In the cases registered at Pimpri police station, complaints were lodged by another PCMC official identified as Suryakant Mohite.

Most of the constructions that came under scanner are that of residential houses.

According to the respective complainants, they have all been served notice at some time between January and November.

The officers of respective police stations are investigating the cases.