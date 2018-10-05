Poonawalla clean city marathon on November 18

Pune running beyond myself (PRBM) and Adar Poonawalla clean city initiative (APCCI) will host the Poonawalla clean city marathon (PCCM) 2018 on November 18 (Sunday) at the Shree Chhatrapati Shivaji Sports Complex, Balewadi. The event aims to create awareness about the need for a cleaner and greener city along with motivating residents to follow a healthier lifestyle.

The route for the marathon will be along Baner road towards the Savitribai Phule Pune University junction.The event is accredited by the Maharashtra athletics association and the route is certified by the association of international marathons and distance races. The timing certificate of this event can be used by participants to register for various events across the country.

The event is also extending its support to the Pune traffic police by reinforcing the need among citizens to diligently follow traffic rules for safety.

Adar Poonawalla, CEO and executive director, serum institute of India, said, “It has never been more important than now to focus on making our cities cleaner and healthier. As an imperative step in that direction, APCCI has come together with PRBM to highlight the need for the community to come together and work towards building fitter and healthier cities. We intend to amplify this message through the Poonawalla clean city marathon and encourage more people to opt for an active lifestyle. With APCCI’s relentless and consistent efforts, Pune today stands as one of the cleanest cities in the country; and this is just the beginning.”

The marathon participants also have the option to contribute to charities such as Teach for India, Isha Vidya, Muskaan, Bapu Trust, Lok Biradari Prakalp and Muktangan Mitra on the event website.

In the press conference, PRBM and APCCI unveiled the marathon T-shirts, the winning medal and also revealed a co-branded debit card with Kotak Mahindra Bank. The registered participants will be provided T-shirts, runners bibs with name, finisher’s medal, breakfast and a goodie bag with ₹1,500/- worth of Paytm cashback vouchers. All the participants who register for the run at any Kotak Bank branch in Pune, will also receive Kotak Bank and PRBM’s co-branded debit card along with a Puneri Perks vouchers exceeding ₹22,500.

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 17:02 IST