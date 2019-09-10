Popular mandals blamed for delay in immersion procession

pune

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 21:15 IST

: While the authorities have made elaborate arrangements for final Ganpati immersion on Thursday (September 12) in the city, small mandals allege that the procession time taken by bigger mandals and Manache Ganpati Mandals delay their immersion. They have demanded that popular mandals should start the immersion procession early. While the Manache Ganpati Mandals deny the allegation, they have sought a solution citing that the issue arises every year.

Shrikant Shete, president, Kasba Ganpati Mandal, the first Manache Ganpati, said, “It is generally said that Manache Ganpati Mandals delay the procession on Laxmi road. The Kasba Ganpati Mandal begins its procession at 10.30 am and immerses the idol at at Alka Talkies chowk at 3.30 pm. We take only five hours, but it is alleged that we take eight-nine hours.”

According tp Mahesh Suryvanshi, secretary, Dagdusheth Ganpati Mandal, time management is the key. “Visarjan takes place everywhere in the city, however, the focus is only on Laxmi road and Tilak road. Proper coordination between the mandals and the police department will ensure all mandals get adequate time.”

Ajit Paranjpe, president, Sanyukta Prasad Mitra Mandal, said, “Our mandal take out the procession from Kelkar road. Giving an entire day to Manache Ganpati Mandals is unfair. They take up most of the time and the police do not allow other mandals to begin their procession on Laxmi road, until the procession of Manache Ganpati Mandals is done and it delays the procession time.”

K Venkatesham, commissioner of Pune police, said, “The Pune police will stick to the schedule of last year regarding the timings for smooth conduct of immersion processions in the city.”

