Pregnant woman immolates self in Pune; reason unknown

pune

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 20:54 IST

A 28-year-old pregnant woman committed suicide by setting herself on fire on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Sheetal Kiran Thawal, set herself ablaze at 2pm on Tuesday, at Rupeenagar in Talwade. The neighbours rushed to her aide, when they saw the smoke coming out of her house.

She was taken to the hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

“The victim was living with her husband in a rented house since the past three months. On Tuesday morning, the husband had gone to Mumbai for some official work. She locked herself inside the house and then set herself on fire. The neighbours rushed to her aide, but on finding the door locked from inside they informed the police. Another woman in the Thawal family had recently delivered a baby, so coal and kerosene was brought in the house to give her regular body massage. Sheetal used this kerosene to commit suicide,” said Rajkumar Shinde, senior inspector, Chikali police station.

The reason behind the suicide is not clear, added Shinde.

Sheetal was working at the Pune Zilla Parishad office and was on maternity leave since the last four months.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 20:54 IST