Preparation for competitive exams impacts HSC results: academicians

If tough examinations was one reason for the dip in Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 results, shift in focus of students from Class 12 to competitive exams is another reason, according to academicians across the city.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Wednesday announced results for Class 12 with the state recording a passing percentage of 87.88 per cent, which is the lowest over the last four years. Even the number of students who scored above 90 per cent this year (575), were less than in 2018 (790).

Academicians believe that students have been focusing more on various competitive exams, the score of which matter more than Class 12 results for admissions to various courses. There are several competitive examinations held within state and in the country Class 12, including Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and JEE Advanced for engineering; National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical; Indian Navy BTech Entry Scheme and Indian Army Technical Entry Scheme (TES), among other exams for entry into the defence services.

“Coaching academies market the importance of competitive examinations to attract students and convince them to prepare for such exams since Class 9 and 10. It is necessary for students to understand that only 20 per cent of career opportunities are offered by competitive exams, while 80 per cent of opportunities are based on these basic Class 12 examinations across streams,” said Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal, Modern College of Arts, Commerce and Science College, Shivajinagar.

“Some of these coaching centres spread negativity about colleges and tell students that there is no need to attend lectures in college. Students believe them and do not attend lectures which affects their regular academics. Students should try to balance the colleges lectures and coaching classes,” he added.

Ravindrasinh Pardeshi, principal of Fergusson College, said, “Students need to focus on basic education courses and not just on competitive exams. Students should not get trapped in the cut-throat competition at coaching centres and pay attention to regular studies as well.”

Emphasizing on the importance of attending college lectures regularly, Dilip Sheth, principal of Sir Parshurambhau College (SP College), said, “In our college, those students who attend college lectures regularly have scored good marks. So, students should not just focus on competitive exams, but also look at regular college studies and attend lectures. Both are important for their future.”

First Published: May 30, 2019 16:07 IST