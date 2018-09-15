Principal made 14-yr-old watch porn at Pune school, police case filed

A case of child sex abuse was filed against a school principal who made a 14-year-old student watch porn and then tried to molest him and the school counsellor who asked the boy to remain quiet about the incident, police said.

The police have invoked sections of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, (POCSO Act) against the two accused.

Investigators said that the principal forcibly showed the porn video to the victim and tried to molest him. When the boy went to the counsellor for help, he was of no help and instead told the boy not to speak about it, police said.

The victim then went home and complained to his parents after which a complaint was lodged with the police.

The traumatised class 9 student has refused to resume studies at the school.

