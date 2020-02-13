Principal Speak: Our students are encourages to present their scientific work at global conferences

pune

Dr Kiran Bhise, principal, college of pharmacy, Maharashtra Cosmopolitan Education Society

Professor Kiran Sanjay Bhise, a PhD in Pharmaceutical Sciences and principal of the MCES Allana College of Pharmacy, Azam campus, has many accolades under her belt. An alumna of the Dr HariSingh Gour University Sagar (BPharm and MPharm) and the Bharati Vidyapeeth University, she has been awarded the women pharmacist award by APTI during the MAHA –APTICON 2016 and is also a recipient of the PA Inamdar Excellence Award 2015 conferred by the MCE Society and Prabhodhan Madhyam, Pune.

What steps are being taken to enhance student skills?

We have been arranging guest lectures by experts for soft skill development, communication skills enhancement, entrepreneurship development and improvement of the students in the industry-institute interaction. Exposure of the students to the professional world by prompting them to participate in various competitions has also helped them and is teaching beyond the syllabus. The student mentoring programme by allotting one teacher for 10 students, working out where they fall short and personal attention to each student has helped build a strong bond. We aim to establish a professional culture and imbibe into them the importance of the pharmacy profession and their ethical role as a pharmacist in the society for better health. Our students and alumni also organise health check-up camps at orphanages and old age homes. Organisation of various extracurricular and curricular activities/events and involving the students helps them improve their planning abilities.

And the college’s legacy?

MCE Society’s Allana College of Pharmacy is one of the premier colleges affiliated to the Savitribai Phule Pune University and accredited by National Board of Accreditation. It has been imparting BPharm, MPharm and PhD programmes since the last 23 years. The college has many laurels to its credit like university rankers, winners in the state and national level cultural, sports and literal events.

What are your plans for the future?

The students and staff are encouraged and are promoted to participate in various activities and interact with the outer world, present their scientific work at conferences. The college sponsors them for such activities. The college also sponsors the students and deserving staff to file Indian patents for their scientific research work and innovations. As a part of teaching beyond the curriculum, expert workshops and lectures are arranged for them.

What are you doing for the students in terms of upgradation?

Students are exposed to training visits at hospitals and pharmaceutical industries to know the practical aspects from the regulatory point of view. Also, six-month online courses on Pharmacovigilance, regulatory affairs, IPR are arranged for them. Sessions of teaching beyond the syllabus are arranged on skill and entrepreneurship development, and expertise is invited. The students are encouraged to present their scientific ideas during national conferences. Their computer proficiency is improved by exposing them to online activities. The teachers show online videos pertaining to their topics along with their regular lectures to make the lectures more relevant. The college environment is totally democratic and importance is given to merit and positive values.