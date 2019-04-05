Principal speak: We promote critical thinking and problem solving, says Amrita Vohra of GIIS Chinchwad

Amrita Vohra, principal of Global Indian International School, Chinchwad, speaks about how the institution has been shaped in the last eight years of its existence and her plans for the future.

What steps are being taken to enhance student skills?

Global Indian International School believes that a curriculum of excellence with a global dimension is central to the education of children to face the challenges of the 21st century. We therefore work towards enhancing critical thinking and problem-solving . We channelize their ideas and skills towards collaborative projects through intra and inter school platforms. Similarly, critical thinking and problem solving are integrated into our curriculum. Students learn to look at problems through different perspectives, and thus make smart decisions and interconnect ideas to different subjects.

What are your plans for the future?

GIIS, as an institution, is driven by the mission to provide learning opportunities and activities which appeal to children’s multiple intelligences and which help develop in them a diversity of perspectives and skills.

As an educator responsible for shaping future minds, the entire GIIS team meticulously and strategically plans and works towards fostering international mindedness through a local and global dimension in the curriculum.

We believe in progressive education, where students are future conscious and are prepared for the challenges.

The culture of innovation is ingrained in our curriculum and provides students opportunities to bring about sustainable changes in the society. Such innovative programmes and platforms are rooted in the vision of nurturing social innovators.

Please share details of initiatives taken for benefit of students

GIIS is constantly working towards perpetuating innovations by delivering an experience of quality education. Our teachers are adapted with new teaching strategies and useful skills to improve students’ classroom experiences. We are also looking forward to creating more inclusive spaces that can incorporate more sophisticated STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) curriculum to help prepare the next generation of top innovators and critical thinkers.

For students’ enhanced learning experience, our IT labs are equipped with latest technology, 3D printers and other related hardware and software resources. Each learning space has strong Wi-Fi connectivity, servers, backup, headphones, laptop carts, routers, printers, robotics, AI and AV enabled spaces. Language and math labs are also introduced to foster a positive learning environment.

Our aim is to encourage children to develop the qualities of self-discipline, positive self-image, teamwork, spirit of adventure and leadership.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 15:12 IST