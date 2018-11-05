Prior to Diwali, Pune witnesses fall in vegetable prices

The prices of vegetables are likely to drop by 10-15 per cent prior Diwali, due to increase in supply and reduced demand, informed traders from agricultural produce market committee (APMC).

“Rates of vegetables are based on demand and supply of the market. On Sunday, APMC market Pune, received 160 trucks of vegetables, a bumper arrival after mid-October,” said Vilas Bhujbal, president, Chhatrapati Shivaji market yard traders and agents association, Pune.

Increase in supply over demand 10 kilogrammes of potatoes sold for ₹150-₹220 on Sunday compared to last week’s price ₹140-₹230. APMC received 160 trucks of vegetables this Sunday, a bumper arrival post mid-Oct

The average wholesale price of onions reduced from Rs 150-250 per 10 kilogramme to Rs 180- 200 per 10 kilogramme. However since the wholesale onion markets in Nashik will remain shut for 7 days during Diwali, the possibility of spike in the prices of onion is likely. With this prices of cucumber reduced from Rs 200-220 per 10 kilogramme to Rs 140-180 per 10 kilogramme. Prices of ladies finger fell from Rs 250-300 per 10 kilogramme to Rs 250 per 10 kilogramme. On Sunday potatoes were sold at a slightly higher price compared to last week at Rs 140 - 230 per 10 kilogrammes to last week’s Rs 150 - 220 per 10 kilogrammes. Cost of carrot decreased from Rs 100-250 per 10 kilogram to Rs 100-150 per 10 kilogram. As many as two trucks of green peas from Himachal Pradesh arrived in the city.

A total of 15 tempos of green chillies and 80 trucks of onions arrived at the APMC, Pune, on Sunday.

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 15:33 IST