Prolonged monsoon has affected rose production, say exhibitors in Pune

pune

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 20:44 IST

The prolonged monsoon and change in climate has affected rose production, said exhibitors and farmers on Saturday at the annual rose exhibition, which is being held in the city. The exhibition is being held on the occasion of the 100th death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak and as many as 2,500 varieties of roses were displayed at the exhibition.

The exhibition has been organised by the Rose Society of Pune at the Tilak University, Mukundanagar, and will be held today (Sunday) from 9 am to 8 pm.

Farmers from Ratnagiri, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Nagpur and Pune are participating in the exhibition and are showcasing various flowers, including hybrid tea, floribunda, meenicher species in a variety of colours.

Ashish More, a farmer from Wangani, Badlapur, said, “Roses give the most by-products including beauty and medical products in Ayurveda.”

“I have been practising rose farming since the past 15 years and we have experienced a decrease in growth this year due to prolonged monsoon,” said More.

“Winter is the best season for the growth of quality roses although the flower grows round the year. As winter set in late this year, it has impacted the growth of roses,” said More.

Sahil Thombare, the winner of the best roses, king of rose and queen of rose, said that he took up this hobby from his mother. He said, “Since my school days, I had been seeing my mother gardening and now for me, it serves as an escape from the mundane.”

The exhibition was inaugurated by Rajendra Jagtap, ex-president of Smart City and vice-chancellor of Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth, Deepak Tilak was also present for the event.