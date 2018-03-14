Property documents, official papers of Pune’s DSK Group seized: EOW

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Pune City police seized a large number of official papers and property documents of the DSK Group as a part of its ongoing probe into the multi-crore fraud case.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) (EOW) Nilesh More said, “A large number of documents have been confiscated by us in connection with the case and the same will be submitted for attaching properties owned by DS Kulkarni, popularly known as DSK, under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act (MPID). The forensic analysis will take some more time due to the widened scope of investigations. The forensic report will be submitted to the government once it is done,” he said.

Prominent real estate developer DS Kulkarni and his wife Hemanti will be in Yerawada Central Prison till their judicial custody ends on March 15. The Kulkarnis were produced before the Shivajinagar court on March 1 following the expiry of their police custody.

DSK’s lawyer had reasoned with the court that he be allowed treatment at Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital, though the court turned down the request.

Meanwhile, EOW had confiscated additional high-end cars and two-wheelers of arrested builder DS Kulkarni from a showroom inside Veeya Vantage on Law College road. The confiscated cars comprise one Porsche, one BMW, two Toyota Camry and one MV Augusta Superbike.

Kulkarni and Hemanti were arrested from a hotel in Delhi during the wee hours of February 17, by a team of Pune police crime branch. They were arrested as the Bombay high court had vacated the interim protection pending their anticipatory bail. They have been booked by the EOW of Pune city police on charges of cheating over 2,500 investors to the tune of Rs.230 crore.