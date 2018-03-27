Public bicycle sharing scheme: Plan on right track, PEDL to launch 16 more stations

Four months since its launch in the city, the public bicycle sharing scheme is basking in the glory of its success story with an overwhelming response from youngsters and senior citizens. Jointly launched by the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited (PSCDCL) in association with private firms, the bicycle sharing scheme now will be launched in Karvenagar with 15 docking points on March 26.

PSCDCL began the pilot project of the cycles with Zoomcar at Aundh and Savitribai Phule Pune University campus in December 2017 and the popularity and success of the this bicycle sharing has prompted them to launch the scheme in other parts of the city.The scheme is currently operational at Aundh, Baner road, Bremen chowk, Jungli Maharaj road, Prabhat road, Bhandarkar road, Savitribai Phule Pune University and Agriculture College.

With the Karvenagar launch, Bengaluru-headquartered Zoomcar (PEDL) will have 1,000 bicycles on the road and are planning to introduce more in April, said officials.

“We have been getting calls from residents in Kothrud demanding this scheme in their area. It is our plan to slowly spread across the city with this facility, ” said Nirmal NR, vice-president, operations and growth, Zoomcars PEDL.

Himanshu Kulkarni lives in Guru Ganeshnagar, Kothrud and spotted an abandoned Pedl bicycle in Kothrud. Kulkarni believes that such a bicycle sharing scheme is a boon for Pune and needs to be used responsibly.

“It’s been a month since the PEDL bicycles were launched on Bhandarkar road and on Law College road, it’s very convenient for many shopkeepers on Law College road,” said Umesh Navale, manager Kollage, a café on Law College road.

Several students who live in hostels on Prabhat road find it convenient to use these bikes while going to their mess or even commuting to their colleges. “Its very handy to have these bicycles and after downloading the app, it’s easy to locate the station too,” said Prasad Kulkarni, student at Ranade Institute who prefers to take the bicycle.