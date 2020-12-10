e-paper
Pumta proposes Neo Metro service for Pune

Pumta proposes Neo Metro service for Pune

pune Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 20:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Pune Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (Pumta), at a meeting held on Thursday, has proposed running a “Neo Metro” service on the city’s existing bus rapid transport system (BRTS) roads, mainly from Katraj to Swargate and Hadapsar.

Pumta is preparing a feasibility report for the same after the meeting held under the leadership of divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao.

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited’s (PMPML) managing director Rajendra Jagtap said, “We suggested introducing the Neo Metro on BRTS corridors mainly on a priority section between Katraj-Swargate-Hadapsar.”

Neo Metro is cost effective and can be executed in a short period on existing corridors.

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation’s director Ramnath Subramaniam said, “The Neo Metro proposal got discussed at the meeting. PMPML suggested it. At the meeting it was decided to prepare a feasibility report.”

Neo Metro is the a concept introduced by Maha Metro in Nashik city and Pimpri-Chinchwad. It is a hybrid concept between a bus service and the metro rail.

The Neo Metro buses can be operated on the ground level like a tram, as well as on elevated corridors.

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has already approved the Neo Metro buses on its proposed High Capacity Mass Transit Route.

Recently, Pune district guardian minister, Ajit Pawar, also suggested using the Neo Metro on Pune’s proposed HCMTR corridor.

