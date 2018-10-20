Pune-based agri professor duped of Rs99,999 by fraud callers posing as bank managers

Subhash Puri, a retired professor from the Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth, on Friday filed a complaint with the Shivajinagar police station alleging he was duped of Rs 99,999 by a telephone-call fraudster.

As per Puri’s complaint, on October 16 he received a phone call from a person who identified himself as a manager of a reputed bank.

The caller then asked Puri,a Salisbury park resident, for his bank details and personal information. Puri believing it was a bank manager on the phone, also disclosed his one-time password (OTP) he had received post revealing his details to the fraudster.

In two different transactions, a total of Rs 99,999 was withdrawn from Puri’s account, which he discovered on Friday.

Pramod Waghmare, police inspector, Shivajinagar police station, said, "It is very easy to target elderly persons who are generally less aware about the safety of their PIN numbers. As far as this case is concerned, the fraudster obtained the card details, including the name,CVV number, 16-digit credit card number and expiry date of the card, along with one-time passwords (OTPs) generated in a short time."

Waghmare revealed that preliminary investigations showed that most of the telephone calls originated from Maharashtra.They transfer the money acquired through such frauds to online money wallets like Paytm, MobiKwik, and PayUMoney.

Police have registered a case under Sections 419, 420 and Section 66A and D of the Information Technology Act.

