Pune-based lawyer who took Rs 1.70 crore bribe remanded in police custody till December 31

The Pune unit of the state anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Wednesday had arrested Advocate Rohit Shende working as a middleman for the office of the deputy director (land records) while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.7 crore to get an order in an ongoing land suit. He was produced before the court on Thursday which remanded him in police custody till December 31.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP) Suhas Nadgouda in his remand application before the court stated that Rs 1.70 crore accepted as bribe amount by the lawyer was meant to obtain a favourable order from the office of deputy director of land records in Pune for the removal of some names from the 7/12 extract of a land. Nadgouda stated that the role of deputy director needs to be probed in the bribe amount accepted by the accused.

He further stated that his remand was essential to record the voice samples of Shende for further forensic examination and investigation.The accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 2 crore and later settled the amount to Rs 1.70 crore and the negotiating over the bribe amount has been captured and recorded during a phone conversation. The ACB want to investigate whether other persons were also involved in the case.

The remand application further stated that the accused gave the complainant the order copy of the decision by deputy director, land records with date mentioned as December 26 at the time of his arrest while he was in possession of the bribe amount. How did he obtain the said letter and where it was typed needs to be investigated.

The ACB complainant in the case is related to a land suit that was pending before the department of land record. Advocate Shende, allegedly told the complainant that he had links with senior officials in the department of land records and assured the complainant that he will use his influence and get an order released in his favour, and demanded a sum of Rs 2 crore. After negotiations, Shende agreed to do the work for Rs 1.7 crore. The complainant then approached the ACB’s Pune office.

The ACB team then laid a trap and arrested the lawyer in the premises of the department of land records, while he was accepting money from the complainant.

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 15:08 IST