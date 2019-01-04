Pune-based Sassoon hospital’s Infosys arm which is a super-speciality centre receives good response

Eighteen years after it was established by Infosys Foundation, at a cost of Rs 4 crore, the 84-bed Infosys super-speciality hospital on the premises of Sassoon general hospital has been receiving a good response.

The facility, which housed only a critical care unit previously, is now a fully functional building which caters to specialised cases like cardiac vascular, trauma, urology, plastic surgery and neuro surgery.

The building has specialised departments for cardio vascular thoracic surgery, urology, neurology, endoscopy, plastic surgery and an operation theatre for such surgeries. It also has a fully-functional ART (anti retroviral therapy) centre.

In 2012-13, this ART centre had registered 17,000 patients and won recognition as the centre with the largest number of PLHIVs (people living with HIV) in the state.

Sassoon Hospital’s medical superintendent, Dr Ajay Taware, said, “Sassoon hospital caters to mostly poor patients and usually the bed capacity is always full. In the Infosys building too admissions are always full and beds occupied. This facility has an ART centre that sees maximum number of patients living with HIV who comes from various places of the state. Besides that given the specialised care and various departments that are housed in the facility we have also started an OPD for orthopaedic cases and a physiotherapy department recently. We also do endoscopy here.”

According to Dr Taware, in 2009, this facility also became the first government hospital in the state to start a full-fledged intensive care unit to treat influenza A H1N1 critical cases.

Patients speak

“My uncle met with an accident on Wednesday - a major fall from the stairs while working, he suffered injuries on his head and neck. However, we only came on Thursday and so far the doctors are treating us well. We are not seeing any issues so far.”

Darshan Pawar, 17-year-old, whose uncle is admitted in the Infosys building at Sassoon hospital

“The doctors said my husband, Kamal Salve, has multiple tumours in his brain and may need surgery. His condition has worsened in the last two months and Sassoon is our last hope.”

Prafulla Salve, from Solapur

84-bed Infosys super-speciality hospital

2001

Established at Sassoon hospital by Infosys Foundation

Cost of Rs 4 crore

2009

Facility also became the first government hospital in the state to start a full-fledged intensive care unit to treat influenza A H1N1 critical cases.

2012-13

Anti retroviral therapy centre had registered 17,000 patients and won recognition as the centre with the largest number of PLHIVs (people living with HIV) in the state.

2019

•Super-speciality hospital has elevated quality of medical facilities at Sassoon hospital

•Cardio vascular thoracic surgery department with 20 beds and neurology department with 21 beds

•Plastic surgery department has 22 beds.

•Urology, urosurgery departments on first floor, have 21 beds, with an operation theatre

• Other facilities: Orthopaedic OPD, physiotherapy and ART centre for HIV patients

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 16:35 IST