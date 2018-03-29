Pune-based ‘sugar’ daddy held after Vistara air hostess lodges sexual harassment complaint

Pune A 62-year-old Pune-based sugar technologist has been arrested on a complaint of sexual harassment lodged against him by a cabin crew member of the Air Vistara, Lucknow-Delhi flight on March 24, Delhi police said on Wednesday.

Confirming the incident, an Air Vistara spokesperson said, “We have reported the matter to the police and other relevant authorities. An FIR has been registered and the investigation is on.”

Identified as Rajeev Vasant Dani, the man booked in the case is head of the sugar technology department at Vasantdada sugar institute in Pune.

Having crossed his retirement age, the senior employee of VSI is working on an extended timeline and has been at the organisation for a long time.

Former union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar is the president of the governing council of VSI. “Dani has been working at senior position at VSI. It is surprising to see his name in this case,” said a colleague at the VSI, requesting anonymity.

“Air Vistara does not tolerate abusive or unruly behaviour by passengers that puts safety of its staff and customers at risk, or compromises their dignity,” the spokesperson added.

Dani, was arrested by the Delhi police from the airport itself after the complaint was lodged.

Police said the incident happened when the passenger was de-planing after the flight landed at the T3 terminal in New Delhi on March 24. The air hostess told the police that she had been touched “inappropriately”.

“A case vide FIR under section 354 A of IPC (sexual harassment, punishable with a maximum term of three years and a fine) has been registered,” the police said in a statement.