 Pune-based trekker falls into valley during hike in Nashik, dies | pune news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 24, 2018-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Pune-based trekker falls into valley during hike in Nashik, dies

Hemendra had gone with a Mumbai-based trekking group Chakram Hikers to visit Ghargad and Ranjangiri forts near Vadivarhe. A team of four experienced trekkers went ahead to check the rock patch, Hemendra was one of them and was following the advance team. However, before the advance team could tie the safety rope on the risky traverse, Hemendra lost his balance and fell down the 150-foot gorge. 

pune Updated: Mar 24, 2018 23:46 IST
HT Correspondent
Hemendra was a regular trekker and had done several expeditions in the Sahyadris. He was working for Struengineers (India) Pvt Ltd in Pune.
Hemendra was a regular trekker and had done several expeditions in the Sahyadris. He was working for Struengineers (India) Pvt Ltd in Pune. (HT REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Pune-based trekker Hemendra Suresh Adhatrav (26) slipped and fell to his death from Ghargad fort in Nashik on Saturday.

more from pune
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you