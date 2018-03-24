Pune-based trekker falls into valley during hike in Nashik, dies
Hemendra had gone with a Mumbai-based trekking group Chakram Hikers to visit Ghargad and Ranjangiri forts near Vadivarhe. A team of four experienced trekkers went ahead to check the rock patch, Hemendra was one of them and was following the advance team. However, before the advance team could tie the safety rope on the risky traverse, Hemendra lost his balance and fell down the 150-foot gorge.pune Updated: Mar 24, 2018 23:46 IST
Pune-based trekker Hemendra Suresh Adhatrav (26) slipped and fell to his death from Ghargad fort in Nashik on Saturday.