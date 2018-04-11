Pune-Bengaluru highway store to launch ‘earn and learn’ initiative for rural students  

For civil engineer Tushar Shinde, life as a student became easy when he was offered the option of working while studying. The young entrepreneur has now along with nine other friends started Navmi Foods, a food outlet and factory on Pune-Bengaluru highway. While they have empowered women of the neighbouring villages by providing them employment in the factory and company outlet, they have also introduced a‘earn and learn’ initiative for rural students. Shinde, partner, Navmi Foods, shared,“As college students, we benefited by taking up odd jobs. Now, we would like to help other students. The idea is to help students earn a little money, in their free time. They will be given handy packets to sell in the city. This way, they will be able to sort their daily expenses and not burden their families, back into village.”

They will be offering students 30 per cent of the sale made by each student. Sadhana Pandit, director, Navmi Foods, said,“Our main objective is to ensure that our products reach people on time and in fresh condition. Retail outlets and distributors have their own long chain, this hinders the time frame of our product reaching households. Hence, with this ‘earn and learn’ initiative, students will benefit with the extra money and Punekars will also get fresh products.”

They also aim to empower domestic helps by giving them roles of sales persons. Pandit added,“Today, a domestic help is the most trusted in societies. So, if she is selling a product, one will definitely give it a thought. On the other hand, she will be able to make some extra money.”

Located at Kamthadi, on the Pune-Bangalore Highway, their products include varieties of wafers, farsan and namkeen(savouries).