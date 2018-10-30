Pune BJP leader booked for sending objectionable content to woman

Chakan Maharashtra industrial development corporation (MIDC) police have registered an FIR against Anand Deshmane, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president of Bhor tehsil, on Monday.

The FIR was registered after a complaint was filed by a Pimpri Chinchwad BJP women unit deputy president that Anand had shared objectionable video content on her mobile on Sunday night.

Police have charged him under Sections 292 (sale etc of obscene books etc), 354-D (stalking a woman employee and sending her objectionable video content) and 67A (Punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act, etc) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police sub inspector M Kunte said, “According to the complainant, Deshmane, who is head of BJP’s Bhor tehsil unit sent objectionable video content to her on the mobile phone. Accordingly, we have registered a complaint and investigation is on. ”

Hindustan Times tried to contact the BJP leader, but he remained unavailable for comment.

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 16:55 IST