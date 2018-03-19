Pune Cantonment Board gets 56,300 applications for 77 job vacancies in 12 days

The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has received a total of 56,300 applications from across the state for 77 job vacancies for permanent posts at the board, officials said on Sunday. As thousands of applications have been filed within 12 days since the start of the online application process on March 5, the board is now contemplating whether to further extend the deadline, which is currently April 7.

All of the applications for the permanent positions have been invited by the board via the online application procedure. The online application process had begun on March 5 and will continue till April 7. All applications will be scrutinised by the officials concerned, following a written examination for completion of the recruitment.

All the 56,300 applications were made within 12 days and the applicants for the positions range from graduates to 10-12th pass individuals.

According to PCB officials, many of the permanent posts in the board were lying vacant for the past few years. To fill these vacant posts, many employees were being recruited on a contractual basis. “However, the lack of manpower is being felt now and the decision to open permanent positions for recruitment has begun,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

The 77 vacant permanent positions include 10 spots for bachelor of education (BEd) teachers, 16 for diploma in education (DEd) teachers, 18 junior clerks, 10 drivers, eight staff nurses, four assistant medical officers, three junior civil engineers, one junior electrical engineer, three health inspectors, two laboratory technicians, a Hindi typist and a health assistant.

On the other hand, according to the proposal put forth by the board's vice-president Atul Gaikwad, 50 per cent of the city’s local residents are to be given priority over others in the recruitment process. The proposal by Gaikwad was made during the recent general meeting of the board. When asked, DN Yadav, PCB chief executive officer, said, “As all the rules and regulations of the PCB recruitment are made and implemented from the central level, to make this alteration, the appeal needs to be made to the Centre.”

