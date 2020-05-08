e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Pune city registers drop in Covid-19 mortality rate; rise in daily discharge of cured patients

Pune city registers drop in Covid-19 mortality rate; rise in daily discharge of cured patients

While 27 patients were discharged on April 28 and 29, the number was in the 50s right from May 1 to May 6, tweeted additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agarwal

pune Updated: May 08, 2020 16:51 IST
Hindustan Times, Pune
The city has been registering a significant improvement in the recovery and discharge of cured Covid-19 (coronnavirus) patients, additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agarwal said on Thursday.
The city has been registering a significant improvement in the recovery and discharge of cured Covid-19 (coronnavirus) patients, additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agarwal said on Thursday.(Pratham Gokhale/HT File Photo)
         

The city has been registering a significant improvement in the recovery and discharge of cured Covid-19 (coronnavirus) patients, additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agarwal said on Thursday.

In a tweet on Thursday morning she said, “Start with good news for Pune” while presenting data on the rising numbers of discharged Covid-19 patients. While 27 patients were discharged on April 28 and 29, the number was in the 50s right from May 1 to May 6. 

The percentage of ‘active’ cases (positive cases without number of dead and discharged) to positive cases had also declined from 79 per cent on April 28 to 65 per cent on May 6, Agarwal said.

In an interview she said, this was a very positive trend and encouraging for the government and the local administration. “The lockdown has definitely helped bring down the doubling ratio of positive patients,” she said.

The senior civic official said that the mortality rate for Pune had dropped from a high of 9 per cent to 5.8 per cent and the authorities were now confident of bringing it down further.

“Even the doubling rate of Covid-19 positive cases has risen to 12 days in Pune,” she said.

Agarwal attributed the early detection of positive cases to PMC’s door-to-door survey and increased testing. “This is helping us find the positive patients in the early stages. Now we are hoping that cure ratio will increase more as the maximum number of positive patients will be completing their 14 days treatment in the coming days,” she said.

top news
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
Aurangabad train accident: Loco pilot blew horn to warn labourers, says ministry
Aurangabad train accident: Loco pilot blew horn to warn labourers, says ministry
Live |Peak in Covid-19 cases may not happen if we follow do’s and don’ts: Govt spokesperson
Live |Peak in Covid-19 cases may not happen if we follow do’s and don’ts: Govt spokesperson
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
MS reads the game better than Ricky: Hussey on Dhoni and Ponting
MS reads the game better than Ricky: Hussey on Dhoni and Ponting
India will soon bring in vehicle scrappage policy: What does it mean
India will soon bring in vehicle scrappage policy: What does it mean
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
World’s biggest repatriation exercise underway: All you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news