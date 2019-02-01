Pune civic body members oppose, Saurabh Rao withdraws circular

Saurabh Rao, municipal commissioner came under the pressure of the elected members and has withdrawn his own circular.

Considering the water scarcity situation, less water in the Khadakwasla reservoir and repeated warnings from the irrigation department to reduce the city’s water supply, Rao on Monday (January 28) had announced that the administration should stop giving permissions for the construction of new cement concrete roads in the city.

The elected members of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) unanimously opposed the municipal commissioners circular and claimed that they have struggled to approve the construction of roads and make budgetary provisions for the same. However, when the work is going on the commissioner is trying to stop it.

The elected members said that in the coming days, construction of cement concrete roads of Rs 115 crore is planned and if the administration wants to stop the work, then the commissioner should ensure that the budgetary provisions would not lapse and the elected members of PMC should be able to use it in the next financial year.

By considering the budgetary problems and the request of the elected members, the office bearers instructed Saurabh Rao, municipal commissioner to withdraw the circular.

The commissioner has now withdrawn his circular. However, he has instructed that the construction work can be carried out, but potable water cannot be used. The contractors would need to use boaring water or the water from sewage treatment plants for carrying out the cement concrete road works.

