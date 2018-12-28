Pune colleges gear up for fun filled festive season

Fergusson college is decorated with handmade posters. Many small stalls made of benches have been set up near the amphitheatre. Students from all departments are busy setting up games, treasure hunts, information kiosks for the two-day festival called Animatrix that began on December 27, yesterday.

Animatrix is the departmental fest of the B Sc and B Voc courses of the department of Animation at Fergusson College, Pune. Bhagyashri Jayale Patil, third year B voc student is part of the organising committee for the Animatrix.

“The main events include the exhibition of art, where 3D and 2D models are on display at the Amphitheatre. We also have a projection of short films that include VFX. Besides, several of my classmates have set up stalls for face painting, sketching, tattooing and games too. We worked for almost a month to make sure that this fest is a success,” she said. Some of the other students are busy promoting the upcoming college fest – Muktachhanda.

“Muktachhanda means creativity beyond the bounds of rigidity ,” said Prajkta Bapat, who is the technical head for this festival which will be held from January 3 to January 5, 2019.

‘Muktachhanda’ a unique cultural fest of Fergusson College, manifesting its rich cultural bequest has struck a chord with audiences of all genres for the past 21 years. The event will have 2 sessions - one in the morning between 10 and 12 and in the evening between 5 and 7 for all three days. The event will be inaugurated by eminent caricature artist Shi Da Phadnis on January 3. The evening session will be graced by Pooja Bhale, an ardent nature and animal lover.

On January 4, the morning session will be conducted by Brigadier Talwalkar and the evening session will be graced by two eminent dancers Sharvari Jamenis and Parimal Phadke. On January 5, the morning session will be graced by famous actor and director Lokesh Gupte and the fest will be concluded by a poetic concert called ‘Kavita ani barach kahi’.

